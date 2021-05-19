  • SENSEX
BJP says Congress using 'toolkit' to smear PM Modi, latter cries foul

Updated : May 19, 2021 20:23:47 IST

Congress files police complaint against BJP leaders for forgery, misinformation and defamation
'Toolkit' was shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Twitter
Document showed instructions to Cong workers for their COVID social work
Published : May 19, 2021 08:23 PM IST

