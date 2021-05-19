BJP says Congress using 'toolkit' to smear PM Modi, latter cries foul Updated : May 19, 2021 20:23:47 IST Congress files police complaint against BJP leaders for forgery, misinformation and defamation 'Toolkit' was shared by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Twitter Document showed instructions to Cong workers for their COVID social work Published : May 19, 2021 08:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply