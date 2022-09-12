    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    PM Modi says centre collaborating with states to control lumpy skin disease in cattle

    PM Modi says centre collaborating with states to control lumpy skin disease in cattle

    PM Modi says centre collaborating with states to control lumpy skin disease in cattle
    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle. Many states are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.
    "Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here.
    "In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease," he added.
    LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.
    The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
    Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
