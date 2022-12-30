English
india News

BJP claims Cochin Carnival effigy resembles PM Modi, lodges complaint: Report
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 30, 2022 12:35:28 PM IST (Published)

The Cochin Carnival is one of the biggest annual tourists draws in Kerala with an effigy called the Papanji being burnt at midnight on New Year’s Eve to usher in the next year.

Ahead of the annual year-ending Cochin Carnival in Kerala, the Ernakulam District Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has lodged a complaint with police claiming that the effigy to be burnt on the occasion of New Year’s Eve resembles Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cochin Carnival is one of the biggest annual tourists draws in Kerala with an effigy called the Papanji being burnt at midnight on New Year’s Eve to usher in the next year. The Pappanji effigy is designed each year by noted artists based on contemporary themes. This year’s effigy has been depicted as an old man with a white beard, which has drawn BJP’s ire.
“The Carnival committee’s move to portray Pappanji with the face of the prime minister should be condemned. People from different parts of the world, cutting across caste, religion and political parties, come to Kochi to witness the Carnival and welcome the New Year” BJP district president K S Shaiju told Onmanorama. Shaiju added that the organisers of the Cochin Carnival had insulted the event, Kochi, as well as the nation by depicting the Pappanji as Prime Minister Modi.
ALSO READ:
Heeraben Modi dies at 100: A look at the life of PM Narendra Modi's mother
Matters came to a head when local BJP members marched to Fort Kochi beach, where the 65 feet tall effigy is being installed, and attacked local artists over the perceived similarity to Prime Minister Modi. The party claimed that the Carnival Committee, which also counts BJP leaders among its members, agreed to change the effigy after the protests.
However, the organisers of the carnival deemed the protests unnecessary. Explaining that the Pappanji wasn’t even complete yet, organisers stated that BJP members had taken offence to the base layer of the mask on the effigy.
“It’s not completed. The work is going on,” said Gireesh Chullikkavu, organiser of Pappanji told news agency ANI. “That was the starting point of the work, not completed. Some people looked at this and thought of similarity. This happened today,” he added.
“The work on Pappanji’s figure has not been completed yet. BJP has found similarity with the PM’s face only in a mask used as the base for the figure’s face. The final face will look completely different and we have conveyed it to them,” said K J Sohan, former Kochi Mayor and an organiser at the event, told Onmanorama.
ALSO READ: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata, lays foundation stone for other projects in West Bengal
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
