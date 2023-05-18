English
BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies at 71, Haryana announces one day state mourning

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 7:29:52 PM IST (Updated)

Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday after a brief illness here. He was 71.

Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 71. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior leaders from the BJP and parties across the spectrum expressed condolences at Kataria's demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Kataria and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.
Kataria was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after initial complaints of pneumonia. Later, he developed other health complications and remained in the hospital for treatment, an aide told PTI.
