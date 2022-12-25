English
india News

Biting cold sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Biting cold sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Biting cold sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan
Dec 25, 2022 12:47:28 PM IST

Ambala recorded its low at 6.9 degrees celsius while minimum temperatures in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 4.2, 5.8, 5.3 and 6.6 degrees celsius respectively. Temperature also dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.

Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region.

Dense fog was witnessed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at three degrees celsius, two notches below the normal.
Among other places, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at four degrees celsius while Ludhiana — the industrial hub of Punjab — recorded a low of 5.6 degrees celsius.
Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimums at six, 4.6 and 5.5 degrees celsius.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.6 degrees celsius.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded its minimum at 3.7 degrees celsius.
Also Read: G20 summit: Delhi municipal corporation to build new toilet facilities
Ambala recorded its low at 6.9 degrees celsius while minimum temperatures in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 4.2, 5.8, 5.3 and 6.6 degrees celsius respectively.
Temperature also dipped in parts of Rajasthan where Sikar with 0.5 degree celsius was recorded as the coldest place on Saturday night.
Karauli shivered at 0.7 degree celsius while the night temperature was 1.7 degrees celsius in Nagaur, 2.5 degrees celsius in Churu, 3.4 degrees celsius in Bikaner, 3.9 degrees celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu), four degrees celsius in Alwar, 4.7 degrees celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), five degrees celsius in Bhilwara, 5.3 degrees celsius in Anta (Baran) and 5.6 degrees celsius in Sriganganagar.
The minimum temperature at other places was above six degrees celsius (Sirohi) and below 11 degrees celsius (Kota).
The department has predicted cold wave conditions in the state during the next 24 hours.
Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 279 trains due to fog and maintenance: Check full list here
(With PTI inputs)
