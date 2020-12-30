India Biting cold grips Delhi, no respite for next two days Updated : December 30, 2020 11:23 AM IST The weather stations at Jafarpur and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. During nighttime, ”dense” fog reduced visibility to 50 metres in the Palam area. However, it improved to 400 metres by 9 am. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply