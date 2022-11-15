Remembering legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

By CNBCTV18.com

To honour his contribution and celebrate the tribal identity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last year, dedicated a museum to Birsa Munda in Ranchi. The museum is located at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where Birsa Munda had breathed his last. A 25-feet tall statue of Birsa Munda has been installed at the site.

The birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda is celebrated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day. It was last year the Centre announced the celebration of the day as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour and commemorate the contributions of Birsa Munda to India's free movement against British rule. Born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu in the then Bengal Presidency, now in the Khunti district of Jharkhand, Birsa Munda led a tribal movement against British colonial rule.

In his early years, the legendary tribal leader was admitted to a missionary school. However, he left the school and spent time in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, which was close to the centre of the Sardars. This greatly impacted him, and Birsa Munda became part of the anti-missionary and anti-government movement.

He also worked for the elimination of evil practices like witchcraft, emphasising the importance of prayer and the role of god.

Birsa Munda founded a new faith called Birsait. He preached to the followers of Birsait to believe in One God and encouraged them to return to their original religious beliefs. Influenced by Birsa Munda, many tribals started referring to him as ‘Dharti Abba or Father of Earth’.

Birsa Munda gave the slogan 'Abua Raj Ete Jana, Maharani Raj Tundu Jana,' which means "Let the queen's kingdom end and our kingdom be established."

The British police arrested him on March 3, 1900. On June 9 of the same year, at the age of 25, he died in custody at the Ranchi Jail. Though he lived a short life, Birsa Munda's impact on the people and India's freedom movement was enormous.

Incidentally, a century after his death, Jharkhand was carved out as a separate state in 2000 on November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda is the only tribal leader of the country whose portrait hangs in the Central Hall of Parliament. It was unveiled in 1989.

Along with Birsa Munda, the museum also houses other tribal freedom fighters including Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Gaya Munda, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Ganga Narayan Singh, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Nilambar-Pitambar and Bhagirath Manjhi.

As part of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, a week-long programme from November 15 to 22 will be organised to commemorate the contributions of Birsa Munda and the Scheduled Tribes to the glorious history of India and its culture.