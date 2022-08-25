Biocon Biologics, CDSCO bribery case: CBI files charge sheet

By CNBCTV18.com

According to the central agency, the bribe payment of Rs 9 lakh made to Joint Drug Controller S Eswara Reddy was cleared by the associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics - L Praveen Kumar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in an alleged bribery case regarding diabetes medication clearance involving a senior official of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and a Biocon Biologics executive.

According to the investigation agency, a bribe payment of Rs 9 lakh made to Joint Drug Controller S Eswara Reddy was cleared by L Praveen Kumar, the associate vice-president of Biocon Biologics.

In June, the CBI arrested Reddy and Kumar along with Dinesh Dua, who is a director at Synergy Network India and allegedly gave the bribe to Reddy as well as assistant drug inspector Animesh Kumar.

It was alleged that the accused tried to exert undue influence on officers of CDSCO under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to waive the Phase 3 trial of 'Insulin Aspart Injection'.

Biocon Biologics had, meanwhile, denied any wrongdoings . The company is a subsidiary of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon.

"We deny the bribery allegations made in certain media stories. All our product approvals are legitimate and backed by science and clinical data. Our bAspart is approved in Europe and many other countries," the spokesperson had said.

"We follow the due regulatory process for all our product approvals by DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India). The entire application process in India is online, and all meeting minutes are in the public domain. We are cooperating with the investigation agency," the spokesperson added.

