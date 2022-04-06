Bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction gets Lok Sabha nod

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and also empower the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets and economic resources of people engaged in such activities.

Responding to a discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the passage of the amendment will strengthen India’s national security and its global position.
The House passed the bill by a voice vote with members expressing unanimity that such a measure was the need of the hour. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, passed in 2005, only banned the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction.
”In recent times, regulations relating to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems by international organizations have expanded,” Jaishankar said in the statements of objects and reasons of the bill.
He noted that the United Nations Security Council’s targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.
