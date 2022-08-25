By Ashmita Sethi

Mini Eleven accused in the Bilkis Bano case were sentenced to life on January 21, 2008. However, they walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Gujarat government over a plea that challenged the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. During the hearing on Thursday, the court sought a reply to the petition within two weeks.

The Supreme Court also directed that the 11 convicts be impleaded (to sue in a court of law) as parties in the case. "Issue notice. File your reply. We direct the 11 convicts to be impleaded in the case," Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

The petitioner, who challenged the state government's decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts, said, "Women were raped and killed, and a 3-year-old-child’s was smashed on the ground,' while recalling the horror of the incident that happened in 2002 in Gujarat.

During the 2002 Godhra riots, Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gangraped and seven of her family member were murdered. Eleven accused were then sentenced to life on January 21, 2008. However, they walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

After having served more than 15 years in a jail term, one of the convicts approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The Gujarat government had then released the convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the 1992 remission policy -- on the basis of the date of his conviction.

"On August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life and took from me my three-year-old daughter had walked free," she said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha. "I was bereft of words. I am still numb," Bilkis Banu said in a statement after the release of the convicts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded justice for Bilkis Bano and alleged that those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are "saving rapists". "Those giving hollow slogans like 'Beti Bachao' are saving rapists," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Today, the question is about the respect and rights of the women of the country. Give justice to Bilkis Bano," the former Congress chief said.