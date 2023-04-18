Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court asks Gujarat govt to explain why it released 11 convicts

'Today it is this lady (Bilkis). Tomorrow, it can be you or me. There must be objective standards,' Justice KM Joseph observed. The Supreme Court bench has scheduled another hearing on May 2 to consider the matter further. .

The Gujarat government's decision to allow the premature release of 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was questioned by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 18. The bench, consisting of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna, asked the government for an explanation regarding the reasoning behind this decision.

The justices emphasised that when considering remission in such heinous crimes that affect society as a whole, the power must be exercised with the public interest in mind.

Additionally, the court pointed out that the state cannot simply rely on the central government's approval and must apply its own judgement and reasoning when making such decisions.

Also read: SC to hear plea seeking independent probe into Atiq Ahmed killing on April 24

The justices noted that the state's decision-making process must be thoughtful and not taken lightly, particularly when it comes to matters of public safety and the interests of the community at large.

"The question is whether govt applied its mind, what material formed the basis of its decision, etc... (Judicial) order requiring convicts to be in jail for rest of their natural life... (they were) released by executive order... Today it is this lady (Bilkis). Tomorrow, it can be you or me. There must be objective standards... If you don't give us reason, we will draw our own conclusions," Justice Joseph observed.

The Supreme Court bench was listening to the pleas that challenged the Gujarat government's decision to allow the premature release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, including a plea filed by the victim herself.

The bench had previously issued notices on March 27, and during the recent hearing, Justice Joseph referred to the Venkata Reddy case, where remission was denied despite the existence of the power to grant it, due to the high standard set in that case.

"The law has been laid down in Venkata Reddy's case whose remission on account of him being a 'good Congressman' was set aside. Very high yardstick, even though power exists. Reasons must also be given," Justice Joseph told the respondents.

The respondents have been given until May 1 to file their counter affidavits.

The Supreme Court bench has scheduled another hearing on May 2 to consider the matter further. During this hearing, the bench will also make a decision regarding a review petition proposed to be filed by the government against the court's order dated March 27.

The bench will carefully review the petition and consider its merits before making a decision on whether or not to accept it.

"We will take a call on whether to file one by Monday," Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for both Centre and Gujarat government told the bench.

At the beginning of the hearing, the lawyers representing the convicts asked for additional time to respond to the matter and requested that the hearing be postponed.

However, the petitioners strongly opposed this request. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi commented that every time someone asks for a date, it delays the proceedings.

Also read: Supreme Court asks states not to delay mercy petition of death row convicts

Advocate Shobha Gupta argued that the respondents could not use the volume of records as an excuse for seeking an adjournment since no new evidence had been submitted.

Although the bench acknowledged that accused persons may sometimes use delaying tactics, they also emphasised the importance of giving the opposite side enough time to respond.

"Every time there is a hearing, one accused will come to this court & seek adjournment. Four weeks later, another accused will do the same & this will go on till December. We are aware of this strategy as well," Justice Nagarathna said.

As the hearing proceeded, the bench examined the case records and observed that the convicts had been granted nearly three years of parole while serving their sentence. Each convict had been granted more than 1,000 days of parole, with one receiving 1,500 days of parole.

The judge asked what policy had been followed in granting such extensive parole.

The judge also remarked that a case involving the offense of rape and mass murder could not be compared to a case of simple murder.

"Will you compare apples and oranges?," he asked.

In December 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed Bilkis Bano's review petition seeking to overturn a May 2022 ruling that gave the Gujarat government the jurisdiction to consider a remission request for the 11 convicts in her case, as the offence took place in Gujarat.

In August 2022, all 11 convicts were released after their remission applications were approved by the state government, prompting outrage on social media.

PILs were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the release of the convicts, and Bilkis Bano also challenged their premature release.

The Gujarat government stated in an affidavit to the Supreme Court that the decision to release the convicts was made with the approval of the central government, based on their good behaviour and completion of 14 years of their sentence.

The CBI and the presiding judge of the trial court objected to the release of the convicts, citing the gravity of the offence.

Bilkis Bano suffered extreme violence, including communal gang rape of her and other female relatives, and the murder of 14 members of her immediate family, including seven minors and her three-year-old daughter.