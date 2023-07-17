Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court fixes August 7 for final hearing on Gujarat riots convicts' remission

The Supreme Court has set August 7 as the date for the final hearing on pleas challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the final hearing for a series of pleas challenging the remission granted last year to all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The hearing will commence on August 7.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan acknowledged that the pleadings have been concluded, and all the convicts have been duly served notices either through newspaper publications or directly.

The bench stated, "We confirm that the pleadings in the matter are complete, and all the respondents have been served notices in all the cases through newspaper publications or direct means. We have listed the matter for final hearing on August 7. All parties are required to file concise written submissions, synopses, and a list of dates."

Previously, on May 9, the Supreme Court had directed the publication of notices in local newspapers, including Gujarati and English, to notify the convicts who could not be served notices. This included one convict whose house was found locked by the local police, and whose phone was switched off.

The Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts, leading to their release on August 15 last year. Bilkis Bano has filed a writ petition challenging these remissions.

In addition to Bilkis Bano's plea, several other Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed against the remission, including ones by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, Roop Rekha Verma.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission and release. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing from the riots that occurred after the Godhra train-burning incident. Among the seven family members killed in the riots, her three-year-old daughter was also a victim.

With agency inputs.