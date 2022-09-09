Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notices to 11 convicts released under remission policy

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme court on Friday issued notices to 11 convicts who were released early under the Gujarat government's 1992 remission policy in the 2002 case of riot survivor Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members. The court will hear the case after three weeks.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna issued notices in petitions filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and another challenging the premature release of 11 convicts on remission by the Gujarat government. Last month, the apex court issued notice to the state government over the same.

It was reported that these 11 convicts have fled from their village in Gujarat’s Dohad district.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out in Gujarat after a compartment of the Sabarmati Express was torched by a mob near Godhra station on Febraury 27, 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district on March 3, 2002.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.