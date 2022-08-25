Bilkis Bano case: SC has the power to reject remission and ensure rapists are re-arrested, says lawyer

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the recent remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The Court issued a notice to the Gujarat government seeking its response in two weeks.

The Supreme Court has the power to reject remission of sentence and ensure that rapists are re-arrested, said a lawyer, Abha Singh, on the Bilkis Bano case.

The Gujarat government has said it has relied on its remission policy of 1992 to approve the early release. However, as per Section 435 of the CrPC, a state government shall not exercise its judicial power in case the matter is being probed by the CBI, except in consultation with the Central government. It is not known if the government had consulted the Centre.

"The Supreme Court is going to look into whether the remission was part of the law. If we go by the law, which was passed in 1992, and the guidelines said 14 years if you have completed your punishment, and in this case, death sentence was not there, it was life imprisonment," she said.

She spoke about the incident of Justice Ajay Rastogi on the Supreme Court bench, who earlier in the day had said they were only concerned if the remission was within the parameters of the law. "Then he further goes on to say that merely because the act was horrific, is it sufficient to say it (remission) is wrong? So these are the two things which the Supreme Court is going to look into," she said.

Singh said that since the CBI was involved in the Bilkis Bano case, the Centre's opinion was crucial to the matter. "Under Section 435 of the CrPC, which clearly says that if the Centre is involved, in this case the CBI is involved, you should have taken permission from the Centre. So now they will have to give a reply whether the CBI issue was taken or not, she said.

Bilkis Bano was five months pregnant when she was gang raped on March 3, 2002 during the post-Godhra riots. Several of her family members including her three-year-old daughter were killed by a mob. The Supreme Court ordered the CBI to probe the matter, this after the National Human Rights Commission intervened and assured Bano legal assistance to approach the apex court.

In 2004, the case was transferred from Gujarat to Maharashtra as Bano dealt with death threats. In 2008, a CBI special court upheld the conviction of 13 accused, sentenced 11 to life imprisonment. The Bombay High Court upheld the order in 2017.