Bilkis Bano, a survivor of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, has appealed to the Gujarat government to give back her right to "live without fear and in peace." The remarks came after the premature release of all the 11 convicts serving a life sentence in the case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her seven family members during the riots.

She added that the decision has shaken her faith in justice and left her numb. She asked the BJP government in the state to "undo this harm".

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the state government allowed their release under its remission policy.

"On August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life and took from me my three-year-old daughter had walked free," she said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha. "I was bereft of words. I am still numb," she said.

The Gujarat government had released the convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the 1992 remission policy.

The 11 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

After having served more than 15 years in jail term, one of the convicts approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The top court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee and issued an order allowing the premature release of all the convicts from jail.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed by rioters.

