Punjab police have found the bike on which fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh reportedly fled in Jalandhar after escaping the police net on Saturday.

The abandoned bike was located at Darapur village, around 60 km from Nanagal Ambian, police said on Wednesday even as the Waris Punjab De leader is yet to be caught.

A photo released on Tuesday showed Amritpal riding pillion with another man on a bike as he was fleeing a gurdwara in Jalandhar. In another video circulating online, he was seen in an SUV crossing a toll gate in the district.

Amritpal had apparently changed vehicles after escaping the police trap set for him on Saturday and taken hiding at a gurdwara where he changed clothes and used the bike to flee. His current whereabouts are unknown.

The police has released different pictures of Amritpal Singh, including disguises, using which the wanted fugitive leader would escape the eyes of the police and authorities.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring however questioned how the radical Sikh leader could have escaped the police net if he did not have inputs of the police.

"I have always been appreciative of the capabilities of Punjab Police under your able leadership as Director General, but I am dumbstruck and aghast at the failure of the Punjab Police," Warring wrote in a letter to the Punjab DGP.

“He surely must have planned to position such vehicles, arrange dresses and motorcycle riders much in advance. This is an indicative of utter failure of intelligence agencies keeping tab on his activities or it may have happened on the tacit orders of Union home minister/state chief minister who are always keen on earning political mileage out of every happening," he wondered.

Warring asked why the entire area was not cordoned off and why the other chase routes were not blocked.

He also said that in a bid to cover up Punjab Police’s failure, a large number of youths branded as Waris Punjab De followers are being rounded up, and warned that this would further alienate these young people.

Former Punjab Congress president Pratap Singh Bajwa alleged that the operation was done with an eye on Jalandhar bypolls as Amritpal could have been arrested when he was in his village in Amritsar.

