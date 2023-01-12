Biju Patnaik’s Dakota aircraft to reach Odisha soon — All you need to know

The aircraft will be parked in a specific location at the local international airport that bears the name of Biju Patnaik, the father of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The iconic Biju Patnaik-used Dakota aircraft, which has been in a dilapidated condition at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI ) airport in Kolkata for decades, is expected to arrive at Odisha on January 16.

According to historian Anil Dhir, the former chief minister used this aircraft to rescue the then Prime Minister of Indonesia Sutan Sjahrir in 1947.

On Wednesday, a technical crew will begin dismantling the plane at the Airport before transporting it to Odisha.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already allotted 1.1 acres of land where the Dakota plane will be parked for public viewing.

A four-person crew has been assigned to disassemble the Dakota (DC-3) VT-AUI aircraft, which is around 64 feet 8 inches long with wings that extend to 95 feet, according to representatives of Odisha's trade and transport department.

The team will restore, reassemble and do the renovation work of the plane at the airport, the officials said.

Attempts to move the aircraft to Odisha were made in the past two years, and a tender was also published for the venture but the COVID-19 pandemic put the idea on hold, according to a senior official.

Biju Patnaik was a politician and social reformer in addition to being an accomplished pilot who embarked on dangerous missions. He reportedly flew Indian freedom fighters covertly from one location to another.

For saving Sutan Sjahrir, a grateful Indonesia twice awarded Biju Patnaik with the highest civilian honour, the "Bhumiputra."

Biju Patnaik founded Kalinga Airlines, a Calcutta-based airline, prior to entering active politics. He was also a member of the Royal Indian Air Force under British Rule.