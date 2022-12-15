'If you consume liquor, you will die,' says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar's minister for prohibition, Sunil Kumar said the deaths have been reported from Mashrak and Isuapur police station areas of Saran.

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, 39 deaths were reported in the Saran district on Wednesday. According to Sunil Kumar, the state’s minister for prohibition, the deaths have been reported from Mashrak and Isuapur police station areas of Saran.

The district administration said it has constituted teams of officials to tour the affected villages and meet the bereaved families.

The issue rocked the Bihar assembly, where BJP MLAs entered the well, raising slogans against the government and demanding compensation to family members of those who lost their lives in Saran.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to whom prohibition is a move inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and hence close to his heart, rose in his chair angrily and stood admonishing the BJP legislators, waving fingers at them.

Reacting to the allegations of misgovernance by the BJP, Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said to ANI, "It's BJP-ruled states that come among top 3-4 states (deaths due to spurious liquor). If you compare Bihar & Gujarat, 50 such deaths were reported in 4 years whereas 21 were in Bihar. The agenda of BJP's people is to only spread hatred & lies."

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha, the Civil Surgeon-cum-Medical Officer In-charge of Saran, said, “Most of them were declared dead at a hospital in Chhapra, the district headquarters. Some, who had been ill since Tuesday morning, died while undergoing treatment”.

Since it is suspected that all the deceased had consumed some intoxicant, after the post-mortem the viscera will be sent to a forensic laboratory at Muzaffarpur for examination, Sinha told PTI.

