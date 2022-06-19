Bihar: War of words between BJP and JDU amidst Agnipath protests

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal(United) (JDU) members were locked in a fresh war of words following protests against the Centre's "Agnipath" scheme that recruits soldiers on short-term contracts. BJP pointed the fingers at the Nitish Kumar government for failing to stop attacks on the residences of saffron party leaders.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Bihar's BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by 'Agnipath' protesters, criticised the state government, alleging that its effort was "inadequate" to stop violent protests in the state.

Jaiswal held the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government responsible for ‘targeted attacks’ on BJP leaders in the state. "When protestors attacked my house in Bettiah district on Friday, we called the fire brigade…they said firefighters would come only if the local administration allows it," Jaiswal told reporters. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house and several BJP offices were vandalised by the protesters on June 17.

Also read:

He said targeting people at the behest of the administration and torching offices of a particular party with police as mute spectators are unacceptable.

"We are part of the ruling alliance, but something like this has not happened anywhere in the country. It is happening only in Bihar. As a leader of the BJP, I condemn this incident and if this is not stopped, it won't be good for anyone," he said.

Reacting to Jaiswal's comment, JD(U)'s national chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said, “The central government took a decision. There are protests in other states too. Young people are concerned about their future, so they came out to protest. Of course, violence is not the way. We can't accept violence. But the BJP should also listen to what is worrying these young people and their concerns. Instead, the BJP is blaming the administration,"

"What has the administration got to do with all this? A frustrated BJP is blaming the administration for its inability to contain the anger of the agitators. Protests against this scheme are taking place in several BJP-ruled states also. Why is Jaiswal not talking about the inaction of security forces in BJP-ruled states ?" he further added.

The government announced the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Since then protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the scheme. Violence has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana. The protesters are unhappy with the changes in the new recruitment scheme, particularly the length of service and no pension provisions for those released early.

(With inputs from PTI)