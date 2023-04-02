The bomb blast occurred as clashes were reported in Bihar Sharif Saturday night, following which Section 144 was imposed in the area, but not curfew.

Six people were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas, Bihar, police said on Sunday. They informed earlier that a bomb blast was reported in Sasaram of Rohtas and two persons were arrested. This happened as fresh violence was reported at two to three places in Bihar Sharif Saturday night.

Body of the person who died in fresh violence was sent for post-mortem, while those injured were referred to BHU hospital, police said.

The Bihar Police denied any communal angle in the incident. "Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident, the Bihar Police said in a tweet.

While the cause of the blast is yet to be known, a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM, told ANI police are "investigating all the angles right now". They also recovered a scooty from the spot.

Police also dispelled rumours about "Hindus leaving their homes due to fear of Muslims in Sasaram". "This is a totally baseless and absurd rumour. No one has left his/her locality. We appeal to the general public not to pay attention to any such rumour. The situation is peaceful and normal in Sasaram," Rohtas police said.

#WATCH | Police personnel deployed in Biharsharif, Nalanda as Section 144 is imposed in the city after a fresh clash erupted last night following violence during Ram Navami festivities#Bihar pic.twitter.com/Th9zffoJFt — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

The bomb blast occurred as clashes were reported in Bihar Sharif Saturday night, following which Section 144 was imposed, but not curfew. A total of 77 people were arrested in clashes, police said. "The situation is peaceful and under control in the district... I appeal to the public to not pay attention to rumours," Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said. Security personnel are deployed across the city.

About the violence

Violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

"Yesterday (Saturday), we got information that a few people from one community threw explosives at a religious site belonging to another community. Six people were injured, but they didn't suffer any serious injuries... The public should not believe rumours, Dharmendra Kumar, DM Rohtas, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Additional forces to be deployed, peace committees to be formed

Amid the grim situation in the areas, the Union home ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation arising out of the violence.

The additional forces will be sent following a request of the Bihar government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources told PTI on Sunday.

DM Nalanda Shashank Shubhankar said peace committees will be formed in all localities in Biharsharif. "There will be a flag march by members of peace committees and people from all communities today evening. We will issue identity cards to all peace committee members," he added.

Amit Shah in Bihar: 'Rioters will be hung upside down...'

Amit Shah’s event in Sasaram town of Rohtas in Bihar was called off in view of violence that began Thursday evening during Ram Navami festivities and continued till Friday. However, he addressed a rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday.

In his speech, Shah urged people to "give full majority to PM Modi in 2024 elections", adding that "rioters will be hung upside down..." if the BJP is elected to power in 2025 when Bihar elections are due. He even slammed the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar.

"...The government which has jungle raj's Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, can that govt bring peace in Bihar? Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav due to hunger for power, we will uproot the 'Mahagathbandhan' government," Amit Shah said.

#WATCH | Nawada: Union Home minister Amit Shah slams JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar, says "After 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this government will collapse and BJP will form the government" pic.twitter.com/hHgYMs32s4 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Schools and colleges shut

In view of recent tensions in the area, all government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed in Bihar’s Sasaram till April 4.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds a high-level meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif on Sunday. He asked police to be on the alert and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of dead.