Homeindia news

Bihar police seizes liquor from JDU leader's house in Chhapra

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Dec 21, 2022 11:51:16 AM IST (Published)

Bihar police launched operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol after more than 70 people died in Saran district. The JDU leader had meanwhile stated his innocence in this case.

Tags

Biharbihar liquor ban

