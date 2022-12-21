Bihar police seizes liquor from JDU leader's house in Chhapra

Bihar police launched operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol after more than 70 people died in Saran district. The JDU leader had meanwhile stated his innocence in this case.

A huge quantity of liquor was recovered from a house registered in the name of JDU leader in Bihar's Chhapra district. Police said that a woman has been taken into custody in relation to this case. As per initial information, a person named Saroj Mahto along with his wife stay in the house as tenants.

"I came to know about this through the media. I left that house 32 years ago. It should be investigated as to who kept those bottles there to defame our government," JDU leader Kameshwar Singh said stating his innocence.

Bihar | A huge quantity of liquor recovered from a house registered in the name of JDU leader Kameshwar Singh in Chhapra's Madhaura Nagar area One Saroj Mahto along with his wife stay in the house as tenants. A woman has been taken into custody: Insp Rakesh K Singh (20.12) pic.twitter.com/xzEVg9Q6hu— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

Early on Monday, the Bihar police launched operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol after more than 70 people died in Saran district, leading to huge controversy in the state.

The latest initiative includes general awareness programmes and door-to-door campaigns to prevent consumption of spurious liquor. Moreover, the police said that raids are being conducted at multiple locations under the operation.

As per latest reports, a special investigation team has arrested nine people so far in the Saran liquour case and 17 others were being questioned. According to the police, 12,155 litres of illicit alcohol were destroyed on Sunday and Monday.