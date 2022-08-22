Mini
According to reports, protests in Patna were held by youth who demanded jobs in the state. They held national flags in their hands while demonstrating against the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.
#WATCH | Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik holds a protest march against inflation, GST and Agnipath scheme, in Patna.Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/vJQsrxAqbp— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022
#BreakingNews | Massive protest in #Bihar over jobs @JournoKSSR shares more detailsJoin the broadcast with @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/oh0I7UF91D— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2022
Protests in #Patna by youth demanding jobsBJP's Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) shares his views, says 'Nitish Kumar has done this in lust for power'Singh said 'Nitish Kumar has already announced we will be giving 20 lakh jobs'(@GrihaAtul) pic.twitter.com/0jcIhivVHU— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2022
Patna | Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5kNnn7IDlv— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022