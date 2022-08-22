By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to reports, protests in Patna were held by youth who demanded jobs in the state. They held national flags in their hands while demonstrating against the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

The Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik held a massive protest march over the lack of jobs, inflation, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Agnipath scheme, in Patna on Monday. However, some other reports said the protests were held by teachers aspiring for jobs.

Water cannons were used by police to disperse the crowd. A video shared by the news agency ANI also showed police lathicharging protesters in the area.

A person, reportedly the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), was seen brutally thrashing a protester on the street during the protests.

On Independence Day, Kumar had asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav , but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.

JDU leader Sunil Singh said, " Nitish Kumar has already announced that they will be giving 20 lakh jobs. So the employment will not be an issue". He also sought some time from the protesters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Partya (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Nitish Kumar has done this in lust for power". He added, "He said 10 lakh jobs will be given but when they are now demanding job, they are being beaten up and this is because they cannot deliver on this promise." He also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav already did a U-turn" on the promise.

The protests came a day after stones were pelted at the convoy of Kumar. The chief minister was, however, not present in the convoy at the time of the incident.

Kumar took oath as Bihar's for the eighth time earlier this month . Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav became his chief in the new cabinet. The move came after Nitish's Janata Dal United (JDU) severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD to form new Bihar government.

Later, 31 new faces from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) were inducted as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet. While 17 MLAs from RJD took the oath, JDU(U)'s 10 MLAs, Congress two and one each from Hindustan Awas Morcha and an independent were inducted into the Nitish Kumar government.

(With inputs from ANI, News 18)