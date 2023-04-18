Massive fire erupts at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna

Patna, Bihar: A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.
A massive fire erupted at refined oil storage godown in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday. Operations are underway to douse the fire, news agency ANI reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Emergency credit scheme for small enterprises — here's why it shouldn't have been closed just like that
Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Blinkit protests | What delivery riders want from the government and Zomato
Apr 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 9:43 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!