Massive fire erupts at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 9:48:29 AM IST (Updated)

Patna, Bihar: A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.

A massive fire erupted at refined oil storage godown in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday. Operations are underway to douse the fire, news agency ANI reported.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 9:43 AM IST
Bihar

X