Massive fire erupts at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna

Patna, Bihar: A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.

A massive fire erupted at refined oil storage godown in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday. Operations are underway to douse the fire, news agency ANI reported.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter shows huge billows of smoke coming out of the refinery.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna; Operation to douse the fire is underway pic.twitter.com/TI4km8JpWg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

More details are awaited.