Bihar doubles ex gratia amount to Rs 2 lakh for death of migrant workers outside

Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to double the ex-gratia amount to Rs two lakh for the death of migrant workers beyond the state. Earlier, Family members of the deceased used to get Rs one lakh as an ex-gratia amount, which was last revised in 2008.

The decision to hike the ex-gratia amount was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Informing about the decision, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha said to the media, "The state government has decided to increase the ex-gratia payment for the death of Bihar's migrant labourers in the event of a natural disaster or accident in other parts of the country or abroad within 180 days of the event." The proposal was placed before the cabinet by the state labour resources department.

"There was a provision of providing ex gratia of Rs one lakh only to the family members of deceased migrants. It was last revised in 2008. Now, they will get an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh," he said.

In case of permanent disability due to some accidents, migrant labourers will get ex-gratia of Rs one lakh, instead of Rs 75,000. Moreover, the compensation amount for those suffering partial disability is now doubled to Rs 75,000.

