Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 26, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation on one condition

As the death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran district rose to 26, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died after consuming spurious liquor - but on one condition.

"We'll provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund but they should provide (to the government) in writing that they are in favour of alcohol ban in the state and they would encourage people against drinking alcohol," Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

Four more people lost their lives after consuming the spurious liquor in Motihari, taking the toll to 256 in the area, SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said. "Twenty more are undergoing treatment at Sadar and different hospitals in the district," he said.

The district police suspended SHOs of Turkauliya, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Paharpur police stations and Raghunathpur outpost on the charge of dereliction of duties, East Champaran SP said.

"With four more deaths in the last ten hours, the toll has now increased to 26. Besides, five station house officers of police stations concerned have been suspended after the incident," Mishra told PTI.

Mishra said disciplinary actions were taken against 11 police personnel, including nine chowkidars, on Sunday, adding that the district police have so far registered five cases and the "investigation into the hooch tragedy is underway". Around 80 people were also arrested for allegedly being involved in the illegal trade of liquor in the district.

Earlier, PTI reported that huge quantities of spurious liquor and other related chemicals were seized during searches at more than 600 places in different parts of Motihari where deaths due to the consumption of illicit alcohol were first reported on April 15.

"Police recovered 370 litres of country-made liquor, 50 litres of spirit and 1,150 litres of other chemicals used in the manufacturing of spurious liquor," the administration said in a statement on Sunday.

Hooch tragedy as a "mass murder"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the hooch tragedy as a "mass murder by the Nitish Kumar government". Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, accused the state administration of "protecting liquor mafias who are associated with the ruling JD(U) and the RJD".

Former state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said the party will approach the National Human Rights Commission and other such central bodies to conduct a "probe into the hooch tragedy". The Nitish Kumar government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on April 5, 2016.

Notably, incidents of smuggling of liquor continue to be reported from the state, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

(With inputs from PTI)