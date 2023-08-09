Micro artist from Bihar sets Guinness World Record for creating smallest wooden spoon

Shashikant practiced extensively, crafting over 10 iterations of the spoon before successfully creating one that was both small enough to break the record and adhered to the design criteria.

Shashikant Prajapati, an accomplished micro artist from Bihar has created a world record by designing the smallest wooden spoon in history. The 25-year-old artist broke the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 inches) set in 2022 by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar, also from India, by carving a spoon that was just 1.6 mm (0.06 inches) in diameter.

With this piece of micro art, Prajapati has now registered his name in the Guinness World Records (GWR) for creating the world’s smallest spoon.

According to Guinness World Records, this small wooden spoon has to be an exact duplicate of a typical wooden spoon, complete with a recognisable bowl and handle, in order to claim this unique record. Despite all the challenges, Shashikant is reported to have used a craft knife and surgical blade to carve the spoon from just one piece of wood.

“Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job,” Shashikant told Guinness World Records.

In pursuit of perfection, Shashikant practiced extensively, crafting over 10 iterations of the spoon before successfully creating one that was both small enough to break the record and adhered to the design criteria, the report added. Reflecting on his achievement, Shashikant admitted, “It was very difficult to make a spoon smaller than 2 mm, but after many attempts I was successful.”

Shashikant hopes to become well-known for both his artistic achievements and world records. Notably, in both 2020 and 2021, he held the record for creating the most chain links out of pencil lead.

The report further says that he initially experimented with micro art during his first year of college in 2015, when he carved a chain out of chalk using a sketching compass. This sparked his interest in the craft, and because pencil lead has a smoother texture than chalk, he began to carve pencil lead.

Shashikant's pursuit of his newfound passion required up to 10 hours of practice each day, in addition to his daytime educational obligations. He overcame obstacles such as practicing primarily at night without a microscope or magnifying glass, which strained his eyes.

Shashikant says that his artistic journey was marked by numerous failures and setbacks, yet he managed to emerge triumphant. He views these challenges as invaluable learning experiences that shaped his artistry. “Nothing is easy in the world. If you want to gain something, then you have to work very hard,” he emphasised.