Journalist death in Bihar sparks Opposition outrage, CM Nitish Kumar promises action

A 35-year-old journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in the Araria district of Bihar on Friday morning, police said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, who worked for Dainik Jagran, a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village near the Raniganj market.

"The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5:30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates," the Bihar Police tweeted.

VIDEO | "A journalist from Dainik Jagran, Vimal, was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in Raniganj market area in Bihar's Araria. The FSL team is at the spot, deceased's body was taken for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused," says Ashok Kumar Singh, SP,… pic.twitter.com/NzAtzXnJcS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

According to the police, a post-mortem on Yadav's body is being done and an investigation is underway. The Forensic Science Laboratory and a dog squad were also called to the location.

"Investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway," said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

Singh added that the police suspect the deceased was involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into, he said.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, "I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident".

"The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book," the chief minister asserted.

#WATCH | " It's an unfortunate incident...I have told officers to look into it...", says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the murder of Journalist in Araria https://t.co/7zNL6yi9bL pic.twitter.com/WSluebjGKH — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

However, the opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed "democracy is in danger in Bihar."

"Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar," alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

"What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state," said the BJP leader whose party shared power in the stage till a year ago.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, "Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar . But they are unable to protect the fourth estate."

Referring to the killing of a police officer recently in Samastipur, Paswan said, "The common Bihari gave up all hopes from Nitish Kumar long back. But his government cannot protect even the police and the press."

He commented, "He (Nitish Kumar) should go show these statistics to families of police officials who lost their sole breadwinner, he should show it to the family of that journalist (shot dead in Araria)."

VIDEO | “He (Nitish Kumar) should go show these statistics to families of police officials who lost their sole bread-winner, he should show it to the family of that journalist (shot dead in Araria),” says LJP chief @iChiragPaswan on Bihar CM's 'crime in Bihar is less than other… pic.twitter.com/9zuB4VoJLX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

With agency inputs.