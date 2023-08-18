Journalist death in Bihar sparks Opposition outrage, CM Nitish Kumar promises action

VIDEO | "A journalist from Dainik Jagran, Vimal, was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in Raniganj market area in Bihar's Araria. The FSL team is at the spot, deceased's body was taken for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused," says Ashok Kumar Singh, SP,… pic.twitter.com/NzAtzXnJcS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
#WATCH | " It's an unfortunate incident...I have told officers to look into it...", says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the murder of Journalist in Araria https://t.co/7zNL6yi9bL pic.twitter.com/WSluebjGKH— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023
VIDEO | “He (Nitish Kumar) should go show these statistics to families of police officials who lost their sole bread-winner, he should show it to the family of that journalist (shot dead in Araria),” says LJP chief @iChiragPaswan on Bihar CM's 'crime in Bihar is less than other… pic.twitter.com/9zuB4VoJLX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
