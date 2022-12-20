English
india News

Bihar hooch tragedy: Police launches 'Clean Drive' in response to deaths

Bihar hooch tragedy: Police launches 'Clean Drive' in response to deaths

Bihar hooch tragedy: Police launches 'Clean Drive' in response to deaths
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 1:42:39 PM IST (Published)

A special investigation team has arrested nine people so far, police said on Monday evening, adding that 17 others were being questioned.

After more than 70 people died due to the consumption of illicit alcohol in Bihar's Saran district in the latest such incident, the police launched operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol on Monday. They said every house where alcohol is sold or consumed would be on its radar.

The Clean Drive initiative includes general awareness programmes and door-to-door campaigns to stop people from consuming spurious liquor. Under the operation, raids are being conducted at multiple locations, a release from the police said.
A special investigation team has arrested nine people so far, police said on Monday evening, adding that 17 others were being questioned.
A video released by ANI shows the police conducting a raid in Patna at a unit that manufactures spurious liquor.
According to the police, 12,155 litres of illicit alcohol were destroyed on Sunday and Monday.
A walkout staged by the state's BJP opposition over hooch-related deaths led to Speaker Awadh Bihari and Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur adjourning the assembly and ending the winter session on Monday.
BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said the dead were cremated in Bihar without a post-mortem.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government would not compensate families of those killed due to consumption of illicit liquor.
Modi and other members of the opposition took offence to this statement, slamming the Kumar-led government and accusing them of negligence.
While the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 has provisions for compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, Kumar says it cannot be provided without the monetisation of assets seized from the liquor mafia.
Also read: Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish Kumar reiterates 'piyoge to maroge' remark
 
Been there, done that
In 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau reported that 782 Indians had died due to the consumption of illicit alcohol. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh were the states with the most deaths reported, with 137, 127, and 108, respectively. None of these states has a liquor ban in place, unlike Bihar.
In response, the Madhya Pradesh government, on August 3, 2021, approved the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, which has a provision for punishment for offences related to spurious liquor under Section 49 (A).
It also makes provisions for life imprisonment or the death penalty and a minimum fine of Rs 20 lakh if a person dies due to the consumption of spurious liquor.
"There is a need to make stricter laws against illicit liquor trade," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said. "Like in UP, we will make it an offence under organised crime."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, in a similar vein, vowed to penalise offenders who were involved in illicit alcohol trade under Section 60 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act and the Gangsters Act.
With inputs from PTI.
Also read: Bihar hooch tragedy: As deaths rise, state govt faces negligence accusations from Union ministers
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
