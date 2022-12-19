Bihar hooch tragedy: As deaths rise, state govt faces negligence accusations from union ministers

The state government is allegedly hiding the offical number of people that have died due to consumption of illicit liquor in the Saran district.

As the number of spurious alcohol-related deaths in Bihar continue to rise, lawmakers across the country are raising their voice against the Mahagatbandhan-led Bihar government, which is being accused of negligence.

"This tragedy happened because of negligence from the administration so they're liable to pay the compensation. Nitish Kumar can't deny that," union minister of power R. K. Singh told ANI reporters on Monday.

"Bihar government is hiding the death toll of Saran hooch tragedy. People of Chhapra told us that about 200 have died and bodies were burned just like that," Singh said.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai echoed Singh's remarks and told reporters on Sunday, "Over 72 people have died. The government is trying to hide the number of deaths. I urge Nitish Kumar to take action against the accused and not blame others."

This is the biggest hooch-related tragedy to hit the state of Bihar since prohibition was imposed in 2016.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar , defending Bihar's status as a dry state, warned people last Thursday that if they drink liquor, they will die.

"Piyoge toh maroge," Kumar remarked, much to many others' chagrin.

Union power minister Singh blames CM Kumar for his government's inaction against illegal alcohol known to be available in his state.

"Nitish Kumar’s government implemented a law, and they can’t even enforce it properly. Those people who are in jail over the ban on liquor are poor ones. Those who make such spurious liquor, how many of them are in jail?" Singh said to ANI reporters.

Addressing the responsibility of suppliers and manufacturers, Bihar excise minister Sunil Kumar told reporters that the administration is conducting raids and taking further action. He also said that they are awaiting postmortem reports as per the evidence found so far.

"Raids are being conducted at various places so that all accused and non-FIR accused can be nabbed. Especially the supplier and manufacturer," he said.

The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday issued notices to the Bihar government and deputised its own investigation team to conduct an "on-spot" inquiry into the Bihar hooch tragedy.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra of the Congress party, which is an alliance partner of the ruling Mahagathbandhan, on Sunday complained that the NHRC was being "misused" and should "refrain from acting" so as to not become an "instrument in the hands of political power like CBI and ED."

"Does the NHRC really hold the view that hooch deaths amount to human rights violation? If it is so, why has the Commission not acted when similar incidents have happened in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana?" asked Mishra.

