Homeindia news

Bihar hooch tragedy kills 60: Nitish Kumar reiterates 'piyoge to maroge' remark, over 120 nabbed | Top updates

Bihar hooch tragedy kills 60: Nitish Kumar reiterates 'piyoge to maroge' remark, over 120 nabbed | Top updates

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 3:16:16 PM IST (Updated)

Bihar hooch tragedy: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in the Bihar Assembly on Friday that "no compensation will be given to people who died after drinking (liquor)".

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BiharBJPhooch tragediesNitish Kumar

Previous Article

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: MSP, merger of BBNL with BSNL discussed in Rajya Sabha

Next Article

First deaf advocate enrols with Bar Council of Delhi