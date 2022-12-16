Bihar hooch tragedy kills 60: Nitish Kumar reiterates 'piyoge to maroge' remark, over 120 nabbed | Top updates

Bihar hooch tragedy: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in the Bihar Assembly on Friday that "no compensation will be given to people who died after drinking (liquor)".

The number of deaths in the Bihar hooch tragedy has risen to 60, according to the latest inputs posted by the news agency ANI. Meanwhile, PTI quoted Saran District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena saying, "The suspected hooch death toll has increased to 28 (till Thursday night) in the district." The issue is being discussed in the Bihar Assembly as well. Addressing the House, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated the "piyoge to maroge (you will die if you drink)" remark, which had triggered a controversy a day ago.

Here's all the top developments in the Bihar hooch tragedy so far:

> Nitish Kumar said in the Bihar Assembly on Friday that "no compensation will be given to people who died after drinking (liquor)". He said, "We have been appealing - if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...". He went on to compare the hooch tragedy with that of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. He alleged that "even though so many people died, the news made it to the papers just for a day".

Watch his speech here:

#WATCH | "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...", said CM Nitish Kumar in assembly earlier today. (Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zquukNtRIA— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

> The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive protest in the assembly over the spurious liquor deaths, demanding justice from the ruling government. The opposition in the state also claimed that ‘blood is on Nitish Kumar’s hands directly," News 18 reported. Meanwhile, the report quoted BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh terming the hooch tragedy deaths as “mass murder”.

> Leader of the Opposition in the state, Vijay Sinha, said the government should make a law to compensate the next of kin of those who die from spurious liquor. He further requested the Governor to intervene and, if necessary, dismiss this government. "We've told the Governor that thousands of people have died due to spurious liquor, murder, kidnapping. Death figures are being hidden, and the voice of the Opposition is also being suppressed," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

> The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of media reports that several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/fq0LZLcF18 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

> A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into a recent hooch tragedy in Bihar, in which 28 people have lost their lives. The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said police have conducted intensive raids across the district in the last 48 hours and nabbed 126 hooch traders. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized," he told reporters on Thursday. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar had declined to divulge whether the arrested persons included those directly involved in the latest hooch case, saying that "the matter is still under investigation and disclosing much at this stage could hamper the probe".

(With inputs from agencies)