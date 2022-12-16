Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 50

Fifty people have died from consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's latest hooch tragedy, ANI reports. Deaths have been reported in Saran district's Mashrak and Isuapur.
According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 947 people died due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2020 in India. Six of these cases were in Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday defending a liquor ban said, "If you consume liquor, you will die."
On Thursday, BJP MP Sushi Modi alleged that in Bihar, 1,000 people have died and 6 lakhs have gone to jail due to spurious liquor in the past six years.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
