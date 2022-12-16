English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 50

Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 50

Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 50
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Dec 16, 2022 9:46:45 AM IST (Updated)

Fifty people have died from consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's latest hooch tragedy, ANI reports. Deaths have been reported in Saran district's Mashrak and Isuapur.

Recommended Articles

View All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read


According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 947 people died due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2020 in India. Six of these cases were in Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday defending a liquor ban said, "If you consume liquor, you will die."
On Thursday, BJP MP Sushi Modi alleged that in Bihar, 1,000 people have died and 6 lakhs have gone to jail due to spurious liquor in the past six years.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bihar

Previous Article

Private cars in Delhi may soon be allowed to ferry school children | Here's how

Next Article

World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar