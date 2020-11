Exit polls for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 have largely forecast a fractured mandate in the eastern state, even though analysts said that visible signs of a mood for change in the state ruled by Nitish Kumar for 15 years mean the opposition Mahagathbandhan could be at an advantage.

The pollster Today’s Chanakya -- known for its largely prescient calls (it has got all elections spot-on except Bihar 2015) -- forecast a stunning defeat for the NDA, giving it 55 plus/minus 11 seats, compared to 180 plus/minus 11 seats to the MGB.

While other polls said the MGB, comprising RJD, Congress and Left, could get 120 seats while the NDA, comprising JDU and BJP, could garner 110 seats. The winning alliance will need 122 seats to win in the 243-seat assembly.

Results will be declared on November 10.

The Bihar assembly polls were fought on a completely different plank compared to 2015. That election saw arch-rival Nitish Kumar's JDU and RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav come together to take on the BJP which fought alone banking on the Narendra Modi wave. The duo emerged victorious only to see Nitish switch to the NDA fold a couple of years later.

This year, Nitish faced a steep fall in popularity, and with Lalu in jail in a corruption case, the RJD (and its ally Congress) put up a spirited campaign led by Lalu's son Tejashwi.

Analysts said the MGB got its caste calculations right, with Nitish being bogged down by anti-incumbency, fuelled by rising unemployment in the state and the state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.