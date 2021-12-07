Bihar COVID-19 vaccine data fraud: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra on vaccination list

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar were some of the names that allegedly appeared in a list of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in a Bihar district, a report said.

The data fraud case was found after the list of people vaccinated at Karpi community health centre was uploaded on the vaccination portal, according to an NDTV report.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the media that he spoke to the district magistrate and chief medical officer over the discrepancy and has asked them to also look at data of other hospitals as well to ensure there are no errors.

"If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law. We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken," he was quoted as saying.

The incident was reported in Bihar ’s Arwal district, following which two computer operators have been suspended and further investigations are underway, the state government said.

"This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard,” District Magistrate J Priyadarshini said.

When asked about the instances of data fraud in Patna where individuals going to get the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines were told records showed that they were already fully vaccinated, Pandey responded, "These are technical matters. We cannot leave scope for errors in this system. If you make an error, you will face action."