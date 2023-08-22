homeindia NewsBihar: Clashes erupt, disrupt peace at Mahavir Yatri event in Motihari

Bihar: Clashes erupt, disrupt peace at Mahavir Yatri event in Motihari

Clashes erupted between two groups during a Mahavir Yatri event in Bihar's Motihari on Nag Panchami.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 11:46:50 AM IST (Published)

Clashes broke out between two groups in Bihar during a Mahavir Yatri taking place in the town of Motihari on the occasion of Nag Panchami yesterday. Videos from Monday, August 21 showed groups of people shouting at each other and throwing stones from building ledges.


The situation has since calmed down and is peaceful, a police officer said.
SDPO Nand Parsad said, "Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now... We are keeping an eye... I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully."
