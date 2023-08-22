Bihar: Clashes erupt, disrupt peace at Mahavir Yatri event in Motihari

1 Min Read
Clashes broke out between two groups in Bihar during a Mahavir Yatri taking place in the town of Motihari on the occasion of Nag Panchami yesterday. Videos from Monday, August 21 showed groups of people shouting at each other and throwing stones from building ledges.
#WATCH | Clashes broke out between two groups during Mahaviri Yatra in Bihar's Motihari on the occasion of Nag Panchami. (21.08) pic.twitter.com/F3FjC7Lsf6— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
VIDEO | Clashes broke out between two groups during Mahaviri flag procession in Bihar's Motihari on the occasion of Nag Panchami yesterday. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/23Q5Yw41bQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 22, 2023
The situation has since calmed down and is peaceful, a police officer said.
SDPO Nand Parsad said, "Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now... We are keeping an eye... I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully."
