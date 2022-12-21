Homeindia news

Bihar cabinet sanctions 75,543 vacancies for police personnel

Bihar cabinet sanctions 75,543 vacancies for police personnel

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 1:16:00 PM IST (Published)

The home department proposed to do direct appointment of need-based 48,447 police posts. The cabinet also sanctioned 19,288 posts for Emergency Response Support System recruitment in the second phase

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BiharBihar CMBihar CM Nitish KumarBihar PoliceGovernment jobs

Previous Article

UPSC aspirants hold protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, 40 detained | Here's why

Next Article

BSF shoots down Pak drone along Punjab border