Bihar cabinet sanctions 75,543 vacancies for police personnel

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 1:16:00 PM IST (Published)

The home department proposed to do direct appointment of need-based 48,447 police posts. The cabinet also sanctioned 19,288 posts for Emergency Response Support System recruitment in the second phase

In a bid to create 10 lakh job opportunities for the youth, the Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to appoint 75,543 police personnel, including need-based direct recruitment of 67,735 police personnel, in the state. To increase the strength of the police force to cater to the growing population, the home department proposed to do direct appointment of need-based 48,447 police posts. The cabinet also sanctioned 19,288 posts for Emergency Response Support System recruitment in the second phase, additional chief secretary S Siddharth told the media after the cabinet meeting.

According to Siddharth, the cabinet has also given the nod for 7,808 posts under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in the first phase in the police and non-police cadre. This personnel will man the Dial-112 unit of the ERSS.
ALSO READ:
INS Vagir: All you need to know about the made-in-India Scorpene-class submarine
During the closing ceremony of Police Week on February 27 this year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government planned to increase the number of policemen from 165 to 170 per one lakh population.
In India, the sanctioned strength of policemen per lakh persons stands at 195.39. However, the actual number is 155.78. In Bihar, there are only 100 policemen per one lakh population, Hindustan Times reported.
Apart from this, the cabinet also sanctioned Rs 2.40 crore to the Bihar Council on Science and Technology. The funds will be used to set up a science gallery on the first floor of Patna planetarium to aid in the study of astronomy and space science, The Times of India reported.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 review meeting underway, Adar Poonawalla says no need to panic
The cabinet of Bihar sanctioned another Rs 50 crore for the purchase of desks and benches for 2,809 identified primary schools through their respective Vidyalaya Sewa Samitis.
Two other proposals cleared by the cabinet include setting up the Bihar Institute of Public Finance and including the Indian bison in the wildlife list of the environment, forest and climate change department.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
