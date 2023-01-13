As many as 10 policemen were injured when around 1,000 villagers, including farmers, attacked the under-construction Chausa thermal power plant and torched around half-a-dozen vehicles on Wednesday, a report said.

This week, serious violence marred Bihar's Buxar city, where the local farmers are holding mass protests. Police allegedly entered a farmer's house late on January 10, triggering uproar among locals, who then reportedly set police vans on fire and vandalised other vehicles. Among the properties damaged was one Chausa Power Plant — the reason for the farmers' protest in the first place.

According to news agency PTI, as many as 10 policemen were injured when around 1,000 villagers, including farmers, attacked the under-construction Chausa thermal power plant and torched around half-a-dozen vehicles on Wednesday. This happened hours after police allegedly "beat up locals during a raid," an officer said. Here's a look at some visuals of the incident.

Stones were pelted at a convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a 'samiksha yatra' on Thursday. The CM was rescued safely but security persons were injured in the attack.

Stones were pelted at a convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a 'samiksha yatra' on Thursday. The CM was rescued safely but security persons were injured in the attack.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob. The situation in Chausa in Buxar district, where a violent clash had taken place between farmers and police, was "under control", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

Vehicles in flames after they were torched by villagers. (PTI Photo) Vehicles in flames after they were torched by villagers. (PTI Photo)

But why are the famers protesting in Buxar?

It is because of the Chausa Power Plant. Around 80 farmers of Banarpur village had been protesting for the past two months outside the project site because their lands were acquired - by a state-run power company in the district's Chausa block- for the construction of the thermal power plant. They want adequate compensation and better rates for the same, reports said.

A large number of farmers of the area assembled in the village for a 'mahapanchayat' on Thursday. They claimed that acquisition of land of around 300 farmers is underway for rail corridor and water pipeline projects of the thermal power plant.

What has happened so far?

> Three persons were arrested for allegedly "creating an obstruction in government work" and "attacking the police" in Bihar's Buxar after villagers allegedly attacked the power plant and also torched the police vehicles, after the "police crackdown" on their stir. They said some anti-social elements were involved in the crowd of farmers breaking the main gate of the power plant.

"For the arrest of the accused, raids were conducted with the force and women constables. The raiding party was attacked by the relatives of the accused. Being forced, three persons had to be brought to the police station by the raiding party. All the three persons, who were brought under Mufassil police station, were duly arrested for creating an obstruction in government work and attack on the police," the police was quoted as saying.

> Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary, came out in support of the protesting farmers. demanded a high-level probe into the alleged police brutality on farmers in Bihar's Buxar and sought the sacking of officials involved in the incident. He also condemned "lathicharge" by police. "It's our right to hold a protest but police can't enter the house of a local & thrash him," Chaudhary was quoted by ANI as saying.

> Former Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Modi lashed out at the "insensitive" Mahagathbandhan government a day after the midnight violence in the Buxar district. "Those who have been demonstrating are farmers, not criminals," he said and also appealed to them not to resort to violence.