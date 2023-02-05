Big releif for Indians as US introduces new rules to reduce visa waiting period

Citing Thailand as an example, US embassy in India said the country has appointment capacity for B1 and B2 visa (travel and business).

In a big releif for Indians, the US Embassy in India said Indians who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or consulate of their destination.

India has been one of the very few countries where applications for US visas saw a major upswing after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were lifted.

Considering the long wait time for grant of visas, the US is also rolling out a series of initiatives including hiring of more personnel and increasing the “drop box” facilities. The plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month.

The US has already identified H (H1B) and L category visas for Indians as its priority and nearly 1,00,000 slots were released recently for those wanting to renew the visas.

The wait time for certain categories has already been brought down to around nine months from earlier 450 days. The wait time for B1, B2 (business and tourism) visas is also being brought down from around nine months.

The priority is also being accorded to cut the waiting time for the students’ visas, especially for those looking for renewal of their visas. The process used to apply for renewal of a US visa without the visa interview is known as the drop box facility.

Broadly, the applicants having a US visa within a span of the last four years are eligible for drop box facility. The US issued around 82,000 visas in the last one year.