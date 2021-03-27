Biden’s trade representative initiates retaliatory action against India's Equalisation Levy on e-commerce players Updated : March 27, 2021 12:24 PM IST USTR has initiated the process to retaliate against India and 5 other countries for levying a digital service tax on foreign companies that have impacted US enterprises. The 5 other countries include Austria, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. India had imposed a 2 percent equalisation levy on sales of products and services by e-commerce companies in Budget 2020. Published : March 27, 2021 12:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply