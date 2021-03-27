  • SENSEX
Biden invites PM Modi and other world leaders to virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate

Updated : March 27, 2021 09:10 AM IST

US President has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the Leaders' Summit on Climate to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said.
The two-day summit will be held virtually on April 22-23 and will be telecasted live for public viewing.
