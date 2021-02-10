India Biden administration welcomes India's emergence as a leading global power, its role in Indo-Pacific region Updated : February 10, 2021 09:21 AM IST Ned Price said the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is both broad as well as multi-faceted. US companies, of course, are a large source of India’s foreign direct investment, Price said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply