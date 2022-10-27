    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Seven people fall sick after chlorine gas leaks in Bhopal

    A 900 kg chlorine cylinder leaked on Wednesday at the water treatment plant of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation at the Idgah Hills.

    Seven people fell sick after chlorine gas leaked from a cylinder at a water filtration plant in Bhopal, bringing back grim memories of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

    A 900 kg chlorine cylinder leaked on Wednesday at the water treatment plant of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation at the Idgah Hills, Shahjanabad area's Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mishra told .
