Bhiwandi building collapse: Search and rescue operations end, death toll at 8

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the fire brigade, and civic teams were all involved in the search and rescue operation which was on its third day on May 1. The owner of the building has been detained, according to officials.

According to the latest figures, a total of eight people have died and several others are feared trapped after a two-storey building in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Two bodies were recovered from the debris on Monday, and the search and rescue operations was declared closed after 45 hours.

The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area. The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day on Monday.

The exact number of people still trapped under the rubble is unknown.

The owner of the building, Indrapal Patil, was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The building was about 10 years old and possibly could not take the load of a mobile tower recently installed on top of it, according to a civic official. The building belonged to a popular food products company and housed godowns on the ground and first floors, with four families living on the top floor. It collapsed at 1:45 pm on Saturday, crushing a container and two tempos that were in the godown for loading and unloading.

Ten people, including two siblings who lost their mother in the incident, are being treated for injuries. So far, 12 people, including two labourers, have been rescued from under the debris.

According to officials, the bodies of Dinesh Tiwari (34) and Ashok Kumar Mishra (32) were recovered between 6 am and 7 am on Monday in a joint operation by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the collapse site as well as the injured persons undergoing treatment in a hospital on Saturday night and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

He instructed authorities to immediately carry out a survey of the structures declared 'most dangerous' in the district and shift people living in them to safer places before the onset of monsoon.

Cluster development, where several buildings on a large area are developed to give people a monetary advantage of scale, was the only solution to the problems arising on account of the dangerous buildings, Shinde said.

With agency inputs.