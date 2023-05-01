Bhiwandi building collapse: Search and rescue operations end, death toll at 8

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the fire brigade, and civic teams were all involved in the search and rescue operation which was on its third day on May 1. The owner of the building has been detained, according to officials.

According to the latest figures, a total of eight people have died and several others are feared trapped after a two-storey building in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Two bodies were recovered from the debris on Monday, and the search and rescue operations was declared closed after 45 hours.

The building, which housed godowns on the ground and first floors and four families on the top floor, collapsed on Saturday at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area. The work of clearing the debris was underway for the third day on Monday.

The exact number of people still trapped under the rubble is unknown.