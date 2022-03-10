0

  Bhimtal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhimtal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bhimtal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhimtal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Bhimtal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bhimtal constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bhimtal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bhimtal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Bhimtal is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Bhimtal legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Bhimtal was won by Ram Singh Kaira of the IND. He defeated BJP's Govind Singh Bisht.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dan Singh Bhandari.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Singh Kaira garnered 18878 votes, securing 30.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3446 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.63 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bhimtal constituency stands at 100634 with 54216 male voters and 46418 female voters.
