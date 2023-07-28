Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira

The Supreme Court said "it grants bail to Gonsalves and Ferreira while considering that almost 5 years lapsed since they were taken into custody. There is a case for bail"

The Supreme Court grants bail to Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were lodged in jail since August 2018. The court said "it grants bail to Gonsalves and Ferreira while considering that almost five years lapsed since they were taken into custody. There is a case for bail".

However, the Supreme Court placed certain conditions on their bail. These conditions included:

They shall not leave Maharashtra

> Both appellant should surrender their passports

> Both to use one mobile each

> They must share with NIA officer their address, mobile number etc

> Phones should be charged round the clock and location must be on and synced with NIA officer for tracking

The court said that if there is any breach of conditions, it will be open for prosecution to seek cancellation of bail without reference to this court. "If any attempt made to threaten witness prosecution can move to cancel bail," the court said.

The activists had moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists. The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.

Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were arrested in October 2018 and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).